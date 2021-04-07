Kofi Amoah starts petition to stop government from borrowing

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah has called on Ghanaians to demand accountability from the Akufo-Addo led government over the constant borrowing from the international market.



The renowned businessman has started a petition to stop the government from accessing more loans from the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions.



His move follows similar petitions in some African countries to stop their governments from accessing more loans from the international market.



Over 150,000 enraged Kenyans have so far signed a petition through change.org in a bid to stop International Monetary Fund (IMF) from releasing its Sh257 billion loan to Kenya.



Dr Amoah in an interview with Starr News said, “the Kenyans have amassed so many signatures and here you are comparing two nations who got independence within ten years of each other and the action that a group of citizens are taking. Let’s see how Ghanaians react.”



“There’s a certain level of fear inside us that’s not allowing us to be vocal. Not necessarily to put somebody down but express our inner feelings…we went through the culture of silence for a long time. Adu Boahen came and broke it, we got multi-party democracy. When I spoke to my friend about it, they said ‘be careful, these people they can do this to you.”



He added, “why are we so scared. If you live in a country and something is going wrong, find the language to change it. You don’t have to insult anybody. You can’t have your government keep borrowing, they have to come and explain to us.”