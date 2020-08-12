Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Kofi Akpaloo descends on John Mahama over ‘stolen’ campaign promise

The 2020 presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has descended heavily on former president John Dramani Mahama for allegedly “stealing” his manifesto policy of 10-billion-dollar infrastructure promise from the LPG.



The LPG in its 2012 and 2016 manifestoes promised to set up infrastructural fund to expand the country’s infrastructure that will go a long way to put the economy on a sound footing.



Speaking in a live Facebook address on Wednesday, the LPG flagbearer insisted that the NDC and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have been stealing their policies and manifesto promises since the NDC do not have anything better for Ghana.



The LPG leader, on that score, threw a challenge to the NDC and their leader John Mahama to provide a blue print of their 10 billion infrastructure promise if indeed the NDC is the originator of the idea.



Touching on the NDC’s 100,000 jobs campaign promise, the LPG 2020 Presidential Candidate, Kofi Akaploo has called on the NDC to be serious with Ghanaians.



According to Mr Mahama, the NDC if elected into office will create jobs through tree planting.



Mr Akpaloo added, “Has the NDC not learnt anything from the create, loot and share GEEDA and SADA they visited on Ghanaians? Indeed, the NDC and John Mahama thinks we Ghanaians have short memories.



“The NDC if they want to come to power again should be able to give practical promises that will benefit the lives of Ghanaians like the NPP`s free SHS, like our Party LPG promise of paying every child under 18 years if elected, extending the free education to University level.



“John Mahama should be truthful to himself if he really deserves to talk about governance in this country. The rabbit promising spree of John Mahama cannot save the NDC.



“When did NDC under John Mahama started to believe in the word free’ therefore promising free healthcare. After sponsoring 48 tv and radio commercials against the NPP`s free education.



“John Mahama and the NDC must be serious with Ghanaians”.





