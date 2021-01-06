Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Adams injunction suit adjourned indefinitely

Kofi Adams MP-elect for Buem Constituency

A Hohoe High Court, on Wednesday, adjourned sine dine an injunction suit seeking to restrain Kofi Adams to be sworn-in as MP-elect for Buem constituency.



This decision by the court is due to the failure of the applicant to serve the MP-elect the election suit.



Speaking after the court’s order, Frank Davies, Lawyer for the petitioners, said they will return to the court if they can serve Kofi Adams the suit.



“The applicants were unable to serve him, so the proceedings for today have been stultified. We will attempt to serve him and come.” He told GNA.



Meanwhile before the court ruling today, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had said they were looking for the Member of Parliament-elect for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, to serve the injunction suit against his election.



On the other hand, Peter Mac Manu said the party will not do an ex-parte.



“We are looking for Kofi Adams to serve him because it [the case] is coming on at the Hohoe High Court. We are not doing ex-parte, it is on notice so on Wednesday we will meet him at the Hohoe court,” he said in an interview with Citi News.



In an earlier reportage, some 13 constituents filed a suit arguing that Kofi Adams cannot hold himself as MP for the constituency since thousands of voters in the Satrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) were disenfranchised.



The petitioners are therefore seeking an “order of perpetual injunction restraining Kofi Adams from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency and or presenting himself to be sworn in as such.”



Kofi Adams became a Member of Parliament for the area after polling 18,560 votes of the valid votes cast whiles Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,854 votes; a voter difference of 11, 706 votes.



But the petitioners contend that the total registered voters for the 13 Electoral Areas in the traditional areas of SALL are 17, 764 voters.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.