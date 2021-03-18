General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

KoKMA hands over 20- seater toilet facility to Kinbu Senior High Technical

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), on Wednesday handed over a newly constructed 20-seater water closet toilet facility to the Kinbu Senior High Technical School, in Accra.



The facility is expected to enhance accessibility to proper places of convenience at all times and end open defecation in the school environment.



Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive, KoKMA, said the project was the first project the Assembly undertook after it was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and urged students, teachers, and staff of the School to put it to good use and promote environmental cleanliness.



He said places of convenience played a very vital role in human health and individual well-being, saying, when such facilities were made readily available they enhanced students’ academic performance.



The MCE said the facility, for both males and females, cost GHC452,170,40 and urged the School authorities to ensure thorough cleaning and maintenance to reduce the transfer of diseases because "germs that cause illnesses can spread quickly from person to person, where many people touch the same surfaces."



Mrs Sylvia Letsatei, Headmistress of the School expressed appreciation to the Assembly and assured that it would be put to good use.



Mr Abdulai Kuka Tahiru, Assembly Member for Tudu South, lauded the Assembly for championing sanitation.