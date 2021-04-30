Know your rights, defend them - NCCE tells pupils

Regional News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ketu South Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on school children to take keen interest in the Constitutional provisions on their rights and stand up for them.



The Commission said children’s rights were spelt out in Articles 26 and 28 of Ghana’s Constitution, which dealt with the protection and welfare of a child just as there were rights for all manner of Ghanaians.



Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, the Municipal Director, made the call while addressing pupils of Hedzranawo AME Zion School during the launch of the 2021 Constitution Week celebration.



She tasked them to read the Constitution, sensitise others on it, demand their rights and protect the rights of others.



“You have to know what is contained in the Constitution and don’t leave it at that. Educate your parents and peers who are not able to read and understand. Rights go with responsibility so while we demand our rights we must do well to respect the rights of other people,” she said.



Madam Klokpodzi said the Constitution held values and principles of Ghanaians, which included liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity, freedom, justice, probity and accountability, respect for the rule of law, respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms, and unity and stability of the nation and must be defended at all times.



“Girls have the same rights as boys and no one will suffer injustice because of gender. We have rights to demand our leaders to account to us. No matter who you are, when you offend the laws, you will be punished. The Constitution makes these provisions. Let’s protect it for our own good,” she said.



The launch was very interactive as pupils asked questions on the sensitisation aimed at expanding their knowledge about the 1992 Constitution.



Mr Godwin Kwaku Amemasor, the Head Teacher of the School, commended the NCCE for choosing the school for the programme and expressed the hope that his pupils would keep whatever they learnt and defend the Constitution always.



The week-long celebration will have the Commission continue to visit other parts of the Municipality to interact with identifiable groups, Moslem communities and market women in addition to employing a local radio station to reach the public to encourage constitutionalism.



The Constitution Week, observed from April 28 to May 04, each year, is one of the flagship programmes the NCCE instituted to commemorate the country’s return to Constitutional Rule on April 28, 1992.