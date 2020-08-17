Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GNA

Klottey Korle MP rejoices about roads rehabilitation in her constituency

Dr Zanetor interacting with an engineer during her inspection tour

Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle has expressed happiness about the commencement of roads rehabilitation in her constituency in Accra.



The roads are Eseefo, Odanta, Akooshie and Paradise streets in Asylum Down; Farrah Avenue in Adabraka; Salem Avenue, Abebrese and Awulakpakpa streets in Osu; Justice Annie Jiagge Street, and Salvation link at Ringway Estates.



Dr Zanetor Rawlings expressed the pleasure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after she had inspected ongoing road projects in her constituency.



“Our roads have been in deplorable state for a long time and my office gets thronged on daily basis with reports from my constituents. I am so happy that after years of knocking at the right doors and my pleadings have yielded results,” she said.



Dr Zanetor Rawlings said apart from lobbying for the rehabilitation of the roads, she had been able to use her Common Fund to renovate some dilapidated bridges at Asylum Down, Ringway Estates area, and the Odawna Sahara communities.



The MP commended the Minister of Roads and Highways for coming to the aid of the people in the Constituency.









