Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination as Special Prosecutor is in NPP’s interest and Character - Suhuyini

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: My News GH

The nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor (SP) reflects the interest of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) instead of upholding national interest



“This choice reflects the character of the NPP: the impudence, the immodesty, and the indiscretions are all over this choice,” National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini described.



According to Mr Suhuyini, the bar for becoming a Special Prosecutor is not high, hence, the government could have made a better choice with the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng



“I think I agree with the Minority Leader when he says this is a disappointing choice”, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini said on Saturday on JoyNews’ Newsfile monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has the mandate to investigate and prosecute all suspected corruption and corruption-related offences as pertaining to public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector alleged to have been involved in any corruption and corruption-related offences



In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that “Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959.”