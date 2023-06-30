Kissi Agyebeng is inexperienced and incompetent – Martin Amidu jabs his successor

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has slammed his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, over his recent action on corruption allegations in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



According to Amidu, Kissi Agyebeng's actions, particularly, his arrest of the former chairman of the IMCIM and former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, reveals how incompetent he is.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Amidu, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, added that his successor has not learnt on the job since he took office.



“Kissi Agyebeng has refused or failed to learn quickly that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was not established as a corporate fisheries entity to go into the oceans, rivers, and other water bodies of crime, casting its net widely to scoop in every fish the net can catch, and then decide which type of fish meets its fancy to be retained as game or food for sacrifice to the gods of persecution and which to release back into the oceans.



“The invitation, arrest, and bailing of Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng provide the clearest example of Kissi Agyebeng’s inexperience and incompetence as an investigator and a prosecutor for corruption offences,” he wrote.



Amidu further stated that the recent arrest and other actions taken by the Office of the Special Prosecutor are aimed at helping the current special prosecutor gain the support of Ghanaians.



He said that Agyebeng is just ordering the arrest of people and issuing warnings without following due process.



“The deficiencies in the investigatory and prosecutorial experience of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng are what has haunted him into overdrive to think that he can earn the trust of Ghanaians by appearing to talk tough and threatening to investigate and prosecute “Everyone and every person” on mere suspicion of the commission of a corruption offence without first establishing reasonable grounds for such suspicion as though he was on a fishing expedition.”



