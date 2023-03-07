Kintampo accident: 13 victims buried, 18 discharged from hospital

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East Region



The mortal remains of thirteen people who perished in a gory accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway have been laid to rest on Sunday, March 5, 2023.



The remains were finally laid to rest at the Kintampo Cemetery following identification and other necessary hospital protocols by family members.



It was a solemn moment as family members many inconsolable bid farewells to their departed relatives.



A source at the Kintampo Government Hospital told GhanaWeb on condition of strict anonymity that they are still waiting for the identification of the other bodies.



“So far, thirteen bodies have been identified and they have been buried at the Kintampo Cemetery. This is an accident, so once the family comes forward and identifies the body and they want to bury the person, they go ahead and do it but we are still waiting for the others to be identified.”



Eighteen other people who sustained varied degrees of injuries in the accident and were on admission at the Kintampo have also been discharged.



Meanwhile, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan has visited the accident scene and promised to implement several measures to mitigate the carnage on that stretch.



An accident involving a Yendi-Kumasi bound bus with registration number AS 4635-22 and a trailer truck with registration number GW 1127 P on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at a spot between Babatokuma and Kintampo claimed twenty-three lives and injured several others.



Although preliminary investigations have not established the cause of the accident, reports are that the truck driver tried to swerve a stationary truck and in the process veered into the other lane which resulted in a near collision with the commercial bus.