Kingdom Equip Network hosts 6th ERS, empowers church leaders and professionals in effective property management and land acquisition realities

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: Myghanadaily

The Kingdom Equip Network (KEN), renowned organizers of the Ekklesia Roundtable Series, delivered an enlightening and impactful event this year, focusing on the theme of "Effective Church Property and Facility Management" and shedding light on the legal complexities of land acquisition in Ghana.



Held at the prestigious Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God, on July 20, in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institution of Engineering, and Ghana Institution of Surveyors, the event witnessed an assembly of distinguished professionals providing valuable insights to clergy members and participants, empowering them to make informed decisions regarding building and architecture, as well as efficient management of church structures.



Rev. Dr. Emmanuel K. Ansah, the Convener of Kingdom Equip Network, expressed enthusiasm about the impressive lineup of professionals who graced the conference. Drawing parallels with the highly acclaimed 2019 edition of ERS, he anticipates this year's session will also leave an indelible mark, fostering peace and seamless operations within churches, thanks to the expert presentations on building and land acquisition.



Amidst the esteemed speakers, Lawyer Yaw Adjei Afriyie Nketiah, Managing Partner at Legal Alliance, delivered a thought-provoking address, elucidating the distinction between real and personal property, while providing clarity on property title and ownership. Encouraging landowners to take preventative measures against encroachment, he emphasized the importance of erecting corner pillars and displaying building materials to assert ownership.



Nketiah advocated for proper legal guidance during land acquisition, underscoring the significance of engaging legal professionals before proceeding.

Architectural expert, Kofi Essel-Appiah, emphasized the crucial role of professional architects in church property development. Drawing inspiration from God's creation, he urged against misinterpreting biblical verses and resorting to self-directed architectural practices.



By enlisting the services of competent architects, churches can avoid errors, provide detailed plans to contractors, and craft awe-inspiring designs that exalt God's magnificence. In addition to architectural considerations, the conference delved into vital topics like church financing, facility and property management, and engineering aspects of church property development.



The event concluded with a heartwarming ceremony to honour remarkable contributions to the development of church facilities in Ghana. Esteemed recipients included Mr. Kofi Essel-Appiah and Albert William Stanhope Essamuah, as well as distinguished church facilities, the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh, and the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre, Mampong-Akwapim.



Participants and exhibitors alike showered praise on the organizers, expressing gratitude for the invaluable knowledge shared during the session. They eagerly anticipate more such enriching gatherings in the future.



Rev. Ansah expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the speakers, partners, sponsors, and supporters for their contributions in making this year's ERS a resounding success, while assuring the audience of even more engaging sessions ahead.



About Kingdom Equip Network and ERS



Kingdom Equip Network (K.E.N.) is a coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting good governance within and among Churches, Para-Church Institutions, and society as a whole.



The ‘Ekklesia Roundtable Series’ (ERS) is an annual initiative by K.E.N. that brings together stakeholders, experts, clergy, academia, media, and the general public to foster consensus on policy and strategic initiatives that enhance the governance of Churches and the nation at large.



Since its inception in 2017, ERS has explored diverse themes, including ‘The Legal Status of the Church in Ghana’ (main paper presented by Mr. Ace Anan Ankomah), ‘Transitions and Succession in the Ghanaian Church’ (four papers presented by a four-member panel), ‘Ministerial Accountability in the Church’ (presented by four senior ministers on sub-themes – Souls, Pulpit and Gifts, Power, and Financial Accountability, respectively), ‘The Companies Act

2019 and the Charities Bill; Implications for Churches and Religious Organizations’ (presented by a three-member panel), and ‘Who Speaks for the Church?’ (presented by a three-member panel) during K.E.N.’s 5th Anniversary Lecture, a special edition of ERS.