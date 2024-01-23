Killing of 7 at Atuba Market most regrettable - Mahama Ayariga

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has expressed sorrow over the killing of seven persons in an attack on a truck heading to the Atuba Market in the Upper East Region.



According to him, the attack, which was carried out by unknown gunmen, was the most regrettable incident in his constituency.



This occurred when a truck carrying traders from Bawku to Atuba Market in the Binduri District was ambushed by armed men.



The driver of the truck and six passengers, comprising a man and five women, were shot dead by the assailants.



In a statement issued by the MP, he condemned the attack and called on the police to arrest and prosecute the culprits.



“Let me once again condemn this attack on innocent men and women going about their businesses. The police must do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” part of the statement read.



He also appealed to the Kusasi and the Mamprusi, the two ethnic groups involved in a long-standing conflict in the area, to cease hostilities and embrace peace.



He further called on the government to intervene and restore calm in the area, and to provide security and support for the victims and their families.



“I once again appeal to all sides in the Bawku conflict to lay down their arms and let us use this senseless violence. My condolence go out to the families of the dead.



“The government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must take urgent steps to protect the lives of people in Bawku and districts around it,” he added in the statement.



