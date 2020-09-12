General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

‘Killer pastor’ appears before U.S court over gruesome murder of wife

play videoSylvester Ofori, 35, and his late wife, Barbara Tommey, 27

Sylvester Ofori, a Ghanaian based pastor in the United States has made his first court appearance following his arrest for the murder of wife, Barbara Tommey in Orlando, Florida.



Ofori, now known as the ‘Killer pastor’ appeared before a federal judge in Florida looking rather subdued and calm as first-degree murder charges were brought against him.



Prosecutors in the case also detailed to a judge the procedure that led to his arrest.



The US-based Ghanaian pastor is alleged to have followed his estranged wife to her place of work and shot her in the back with a gun.



Prosecutors further added that a raged Ofori stood over the body of his wife as she took her last breath and fired more rounds into her.



Following the gruesome murder, Sylvester Ofori’s social media activity has made headlines in Ghana.



Per some previous Facebook posts of his, Ofori before the death of his 27-year-old wife Barbara Tommey, suggests that he was a deeply troubled man.



Watch a video of Sylvester Ofori’s court appearance below:





