'Killer' landlord charged with murder

File photo: Adjei Boye is accused of murdering his tenant Kwaku Abu at Mahean a suburb of Amasaman

The Amasaman District Court on Wednesday remanded into police custody Adjei Boye, a 35-year landlord, for allegedly murdering his tenant Kwaku Abu at Mahean a suburb of Amasaman in Accra.



Kingdom News court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo reports that the accused has been charged with murder but plea was not taken.



The prosecutor in the case told the court they have started their investigations and would need time to put their house in order and pleaded for the accused person to be remanded to proper custody to enable them continue their investigation.



The incident is said to have happened after the tenant identified as Mr Kwaku Abu, 38,confronted the landlord for allegedly spanking his (Abu’s) one-year-old daughter who was playing in front of Mr Boye’s barbering shop close to their residence.



The confrontation led to an exchange of words, and later degenerated into a scuffle during which Mr Boye dashed into his room and returned with a machete and started inflicting wounds on Mr Abu.



Mr Abu’s wife known as Vera, screamed for help as the landlord, said to be an ex-footballer, butchered the helpless husband, and when she tried to physically intervene, Mr Boye vented his spleen on her and inflicted a machete wound on her head.



The case has been adjourned to August 12, 2020.

