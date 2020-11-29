Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: My News GH

'Kill whoever will rig 2020 elections' – NDC supporters invoke curses

A photo of the supporters invoking curses

Persons who plan to rig the 2020 elections, as well as their conspirators, have the dreaded river gods and deities of the Bono East and Ashanti Regions to contend with.



Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have invoked the Subin River to kill anyone who attempts to circumvent the will of the people in the impending polls.



According to them, the NDC stands at a pole position to win the impending polls but there are machinations by some unnamed persons to rig the polls in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



As a result, they are asking the river gods to strike dead such persons and their conspirators being election officers, returning officers, security agencies, and other stakeholders.



In a video of a ritual that was performed to sign the pact sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the leader of the group was heard saying “we are invoking these curses to protect the NDC. We are going into the polls but there are attempts from some quarters to rig the elections. That is why we are currently at the bank of this river. We are asking that gods to kill anyone who will stuff ballot boxes."



"Kill all soldiers and policemen who will intimate voters. Headteachers and Headmasters who will prevent students from voting to kill them too. All non-natives who pretend as students to go and vote deal with them. All our polling agents who will be bribed to turn a blind eye on happenings don’t also spare them.”



They also prayed to the gods that the curses should never be reversed especially when the NDC is disadvantaged asking that they use the relations of such persons in appreciation.

