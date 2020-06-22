Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Kicking out incumbent MPs a good omen for NPP – Mac Manu

The New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 election, Peter Mac Manu has observed that kicking out some incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) is a good omen for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 2020 election.



Political Analysts have argued that kicking out experienced incumbents and especially first-time Members of Parliament (MPs) is an indication that the people are not happy with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and how the party is handling affairs in the country.



But to Peter Mac Manu, kicking them out is rather a good omen for the party. He explains that if these Members of Parliament were kept, the people would have rebelled against the NPP with their votes on December 7.



“Some Chairmen in the various Constituencies have called me to tell me that if we didn’t allow a contest and these Constituencies in order to shake them off the battle in the election will have been hard and I believe so.”



He indicated that regardless of the change in Parliamentary candidates, winning an election hinges on hard work and that’s what the New Patriotic Party will be investing in.



"We must work hard after the Primaries because any victory will come only if we work hard,” he told Accra-based Asaase Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Mac Manu indicated that most of the individuals who won the elections are people who have been contesting for several years and are therefore not very new faces in their constituencies and that is good for the political party.



He called on the losers to support their victors because they did the same when they were elected some years ago.



Mac Manu indicated that the reconciliation team of the party will start its work at patching up all the camps that were involved in the elections to build a consolidated front for the party ahead of elections 2020.

