General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Kick-out 60’s and above from your new government - Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Akufo-Addo

A Political Analyst, Dr. Collins Yaw Duah, has made assertions to prompt government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the various appointments of his second term and how it should effectively be done.



The political analyst in a media interview stated that "appointees who served under the first term of Akuffo Addo's administration and are more than 60 years, should not be reappointed due to reasons which are in the best interest of the New Patriotic Party."



According to him, "the journey ahead requires strong, action-oriented, energetic, grassroot focused and youthful patriots to help execute government’s plans, projects, initiatives and decisions at the various governmental institutions, organisations and agencies."



The political analysts who gave critical analysis regarding the outcome of the 2020 elections, said, "it was evident that most people who were entrusted with big portfolios to help the party retain power in ease failed our most hardworking President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, in our party's second bid for the Presidency and parliamentary seats.



Going forward, governmental appointments must be given to Patriots who are grassroot oriented, youthful focused, have strong connection with the people, who will help finance the activities of the party at the constituency level."



He further advised, "it should be imperative on every new appointee to invest greatly in the activities of the party in order to protect the party’s gains prior to 2024 elections.

Active party members who contributed to the 2020 elections should not be neglected at the grassroot level, let us help and equip them, an investment in a grassroot Patriot is a massive gain for the party in few years to come."



He again admonished government on the way forward and outlined some measures for the new appointment, "appointment should not be given to people who are thinking on how to amass wealth to safeguard their pension, since they stand to lose nothing and with no future aspirations, they work for their own benefit and not for the collective success of the New Patriotic Party. It's my plea that appointment should not be given to people above 60 years, only if we want to serve the good purpose of our party and the country. Young people with technical know-how must be given the opportunity to serve the Party and mother Ghana."



Speaking of the NPP’s fortunes in the recent election, Dr Duah added, "the reluctancy of government appointees to the call of the party, specifically at the constituency level contributed greatly to our misfortunes in the 2020 general elections regardless the massive development, initiatives and projects of the Akuffo Addo's administration."



He concluded by calling on the party and the government to adopt the measures he outlined indicting that it will go a long way to contribute to the party’s quest to break the 8-year barrier regardless of who among the frontrunners replaces President Akufo-Addo as flagbearer.



“Failure to adopt these measures outlined will have a great effect on our two-term breakthrough, 2024, either with the coming of Mr. Allan Kyeremateng or Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Young Technocrats who are mindful of the welfare matters of the youths must be given the privilege to serve and protect the fortunes of our party rather than entrusting such key positions to old folks who only cares about the amount to raise regarding their pension,” he said.