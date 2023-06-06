Key suspect in the murder of a mother and son in Bekwai apprehended

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The key suspect in the alleged murder of a mother and her son in Ashanti Bekwai has been apprehended.



It should be noted that a 24-year-old mother and her son were allegedly murdered in Poano, Ashanti Region’s Bekwai Municipality.



The mother and son were discovered decomposing in their room in February this year.



The woman Aggies had gone missing, and the family had searched for her all to no avail.



Her mother, also known as Auntie Maggie, had searched her friends for her daughter, but nobody knew where she was.



Her room door was also locked, so her mother assumed she had gone somewhere.



Later, Aggie’s junior sister is said to have smelled an awful smell from her room, but her mother claims it could have been a dead animal or rain that had entered her mattress because her room had leaked.



However, the odour worsened until the door was forced open in the presence of some committee members.



When the door was forced open, Aggie and her son were discovered decomposing.



The main suspect has been arrested, according to the most recent update.



The family of the deceased has requested that the police investigate the matter and ensure that their relatives receive justice.