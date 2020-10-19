General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Key suspect in murder of Prof Benneh dies at Police Hospital

Prof Yaw Benneh (top) was murdered at his residence in Accra

A key suspect in the murder of a Law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Yaw Benneh, has reportedly died at the Police Hospital in Accra.



According to multiple news outlets, James Nana Womba, died on Saturday, October 16, 2020, after a short illness.



“According to Police, he had been sick for a while and had been put on oxygen at the intensive care unit of the hospital but died after some time,” reports Joy FM’s online news portal.



Before his sudden death, James Nana Womba had earlier confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the late law professor at his Adjiriganor residence.



After confessing his involvement in the crime and naming of his accomplices, the state dropped charges against three persons he named as coconspirators.



Meanwhile, Police have also arrested another suspect involved in the murder of Prof Benneh.



Officers of the Ghana Police Service have effected the arrest of one Opambour Agya Badu, who prosecutors describe as a named accomplice of Womba.



Opambour has since been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The state prosecutors say efforts are underway to apprehend the two others as they got the court to grant them an arrest warrant.



So far, two persons currently standing trial in the matter have been remanded in the custody of the police to re-appear on October 14. (Please check this part, the date is passed)



Prof Benneh’s body was found days after his gruesome murder with his hands tied and a cloth stuffed in his mouth.



Police say James Nana Womba had confessed before his death that Prof Benneh was killed because he had attempted to fight off a robbery attack by him [Womba] and his accomplices.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.