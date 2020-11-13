Politics of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Key NDC members nowhere to be found, only left with Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi - Kingsley Nyarko

Key members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gone and it's left with John Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi, according to Dr Kingsley Nyarko, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He is of the view that most of the key members in the party like Ekow Spio Garbrah and Dr. Kwesi Botchwey no longer believe in the vision of former President John Dramani Mahama; hence are not on grounds campaigning.



"NDC as a party has collapsed. the founder has even forgotten about them. The spirit of the party is gone. The founder and his wife are not even part of them again. Key members of the party are nowhere to be found; where's Ekow Spio Garbrah, Kwesi Botchwey?



"But with NPP almost all our key members are on the ground campaigning . . . with NDC it's left with only Sammy Gyamfi and Mahama; their campaign has collapsed because they have realized that their flagbearer has no vision or direction; he is confused," he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



Dr Kingsley Nyarko further expressed confidence that the flagbearer of the NDC will be defeated in the upcoming December 7 election; adding that the only place he can be President is his hometown; Bole Bamboi.



"Mahama, President of Ghana again? Never; maybe he will be the President of Bole Bamboi."





