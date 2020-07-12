Regional News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ketu South to be divided into three new constituencies - John Mahama promises

play videoNDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Correspondence from Volta Region



The leader and flag bearer of the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama has promised to create two new constituencies from the Ketu South constituency when he wins the December 7 general elections and sworn into office subsequently.



The Former President made this known when he was addressing traditional authorities including the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Togbui Fiti V.



According to Mr Mahama, his administration was considering the division of the municipality before the Ghanaian populace could not renew their mandate in the last general elections held in December 2016.



There was a huge demonstration in Aflao when the indigenes were calling for the division of the Ketu South Municipality, according to Togbui Fiti. John Mahama also said in his address that Aflao itself should have been a metropolis or a municipal assembly because of the huge population and diversity the area boasts of.



Reacting to the military deployment in the area, the Former President stated that the deployment of the military personnel should have been done at the time the country’s COVID-19 case count was low and not at a time the case count has skyrocketed and also at the time of the voter registration exercise.







He however, said the deployment is purposely to intimidate people from going out in their numbers to register for the voter ID card which they are to use to exercise their franchise in the upcoming 2020 general elections.



The Former President also added that if military deployment needs to be done; it should be the three neighbouring countries which all have case counts far lower than that of Ghana. He said the neighbouring countries should rather be afraid of imported cases from Ghana because of the high case counts in the country.





