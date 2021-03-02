Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Delali Sewoekpor, Contributor

Ketu South, North residents receive free nose masks from Dash AM foundation

Some of the students and teachers in their reusable nose mask

“The fight against the dreaded COVID-19 certainly cannot be defeated if we don’t fight it collectively as a country,” Founder of Dash AM Foundation, Dorothy Afi Ayivor Amelor has said.



It is for this reason that the foundation distributed a total of 1,500 reusable nose masks and 200 face shields to the schools the team visited.



Some schools visited during the tour are Sukladzi R.C School, Sohume Basic School, and Kpeyiborkofe Primary, R.C Post Office Primary School, Denu and Wudoaba Basic School.



During the first day of the foundation’s tour to the Volta Region, the team visited a number of schools in the Ketu South and North Municipalities.



Students were taken through the necessary precautionary measures in other not to become victims and/or carriers of the COVID-19 disease



Mrs Amelor explained that there are cases where people are asymptotic yet suffer or die from the virus, therefore, there is a need for all to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to stay safe.



Teachers of various schools lauded Dash AM Foundation for the kind gesture shown to them in these abnormal times.