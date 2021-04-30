Ketu South NDC Chairman, family call on Mahama

Politics of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Class FM

A family delegation led by the Ketu South National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Bright Kumordzie has called on former President John Mahama.



The delegation called on the former president to inform him of the death and funeral arrangements for the late Madam Charity Galley, mother of the Ketu South NDC Constituency Chairman.



Present at the meeting was the 2020 vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Others included the Member of Parliament for Ketu South constituency, Dzifa Abla Gomashie and other Volta regional NDC executives.

















