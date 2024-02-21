Ketu North Municipal Assembly elects presiding member

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: Yanick Noah Agboado, Contributor

Following the successful conduct of the District Level Election (DLE) in December 2023 and the subsequent election of new assembly members for the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), all MMDA were directed to take the necessary steps to inaugurate their respective assemblies.



Consequently, the Ketu North Municipal Assembly held an inaugural ceremony on Monday, February 12, 2024, to inaugurate the 5th Assembly. The event was held in sessions. The morning session focused on the ceremonial aspect of the event where 56 assembly members-elect were sworn into office while the afternoon session focused on the election of a presiding member for the Assembly.



Addressing the gathering, the Municipal Chief Executive seized the opportunity to congratulate the assembly members and encouraged them to work as they had chosen a good path to serve their various communities.



He said the assembly aspires to become a reference point for other MMDAs to learn from and that the assembly can only realize this vision if the required cooperation and support are received from assembly members.



Following a roll call of assembly members-elect by the Secretary to the Assembly, His Lordship Nelson Awuku, the Ketu North Municipal Magistrate swore them into office. A total of 56 members were sworn into office. This included the Municipal Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for the Ketu North Constituency.



Addressing the gathering on behalf of the president of the Republic of Ghana, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, congratulated all the elected assembly members, Unit Committee members, and government appointees on their election.



He indicated that a new membership of the assembly was being constituted. It was envisaged that new ideas and opportunities would emerge to deepen the deliberative, legislative, and executive functions of the assembly.



He urged them to be part of the team that would finally change the status quo and deepen local governance and decentralization to enable the citizenry to have access to public and basic services rather than commuting to Accra for such services.



He further entreated the members to build good working relationships with the assembly members, Municipal Chief Executive, Member of Parliament, staff of the assembly, and the people they represent. Also, they were urged to establish strong partnerships and collaborate with the local structures particularly traditional leaders, opinion leaders, and other identifiable groups to facilitate the work of the assembly.



He said the members should ensure they localize these national development priorities into local actions in their deliberations, planning, and decision-making for development.



He also indicated that the government had promulgated the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 2020 (Act 1027) and Births and Deaths Registration Regulations in 2021 as part of its efforts to deepen decentralization and improve citizenry access to public services.



He urged them to deepen their engagements and community sensitization on these legislations to ensure full compliance and consequently ensure the dividends of decentralization were met.



After the ceremonial event, the assembly was reconstituted for the election of a Presiding Member. The election was spear-headed by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Issac Otoo Ano after receiving a nomination from Edward Seke of Afiadanyigba Electoral Area.



The Presiding Member-elect, Edward Seke was sworn in by His Lordship Nelson Awuku after taking the official Oath and Oath of Secrecy.



Addressing the assembly after his declaration, he thanked the members for trusting him and assured them of his utmost commitment to bring development to the Municipality.



He further called for cooperation and support for the staff of the assembly and entreated management to work hand-in-hand with the assembly members to expedite the development of the Municipality.



Present at the event were Anthony Avorgbedor, Municipal Chief Executive, Michael

Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, James Klutse Avedzi,

Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency, among others.