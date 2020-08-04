General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Ketu Circuit Court jails two foreigners for registering – Freddie Blay claims

Nigerian by name Okafor Wayo, 47, and a Togolese by name Yao Diodonne, 22 have been convicted

At least two foreigners have been convicted by the Ketu Circuit Court in the Volta Region for allegedly registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.



Freddie Blay made this known while addressing the press at an event in Accra Tuesday, August 4.



He said the first, a Nigerian by name Okafor Wayo, 47, was convicted for registering for the Ghanaian voter ID card when not qualified to do so.





“He has been sentenced to two years with hard labour on May 30,” Mr. Blay said.



Another, , was convicted and sentenced to the same number of years for registering for the voter ID card.



The NPP chairman also noted “some Ghanaians who were arrested for abetting and aiding the foreigners to acquire the voters’ card have their cases pending in court”.





Freddie Blay maintained it is for such reasons security personnel were deployed across the country’s border towns to prevent foreigners from coming to participate in the exercise.

