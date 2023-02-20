Keta Youth Association gets new leadership

Regional News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: Benard Rhussia

The entire membership of Keta Youth Association (KeYA) on Sunday met to elect new executives and to deliberate on matters pertaining to development of the Keta Central township.



The meeting which was held as one of their annual general meetings also premised on matters affecting the association and the town as a whole.



Keta Youth association which is in its 10 years after formation in 2013 has been in charge of developmental activities within Keta Central township and her surrounding towns.



KeYA can boast of supporting some youth into apprenticeship, co-sponsoring basic school sports festivals, communal labours and other significant projects with some currently under construction.



The new president in person of Awumee Bernard Worlali pledged to revive KeYA and make it more relevant when it comes to developmental issues.



In his first speech as President, Bernard promised to foster love and unity among members, help support members and any youth within the town who will need any material and financial support in times of distress and joy.



"As a founding member of this association I will make sure I perfectly avail myself to be used to achieve our aims of forming this noble group, we have done it before and everyone knows, I will make sure my regime advocates for a lot of developments into Keta," he said.



"The poor state of the main Keta market and renovation of our township roads is one thing I will lead my co-executives to advocate for and I know we will get results. Falling standard of education, unemployment and indiscipline among our young ones will reduce drastically with support from our Chiefs, elders, unit committee and assembly member," he promised.



The new executives elected are; Benard Rhussia Worlali Awumee - President, Felicia Fianu - Secretary, Samuel Kumordzie - Financial Secretary, Salisu Abdul Gadafi - Men Organiser, Josephine Atsufui Tornyewonya - Women Organiser, Musa Haruna - Project Officer and Christian Kwame Attipoe - Public Relations Officer (PRO).



The PRO, Attipoe Christian and Organiser Mr. Salisu Gadafi and other new executives pledged their loyalty to BeRnard Awumee for a better Keta.



Keta Central, the capital of Keta Municipal and administrative town of Anlo State was once a major destination for traders from major towns in Volta Region and beyond as well as tourism due to the golden sandy beaches, but the sea erosion coupled with brain drain took away major economic landscapes and potentials of the town, a phenomenon which is currently affecting prospects of Keta.



Keta has battled with low patronage of her main market, bad nature of roads, falling standard of basic schools within the town and how unemployment and indiscipline took over for the past few years. With KeYA, which has been at the centre of affairs championing possible transformations since its formation some ten years ago.