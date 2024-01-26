Keta MP threatens class action against VRA and state for not compensating flood victims

Regional News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has threatened a class action against the Volta River Authority and the State for failing to roll out compensation plans for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



A significant number of households in communities along the lower bank of the Volta Lake were displaced in the Akosombo Dam disaster causing further distraction to farms and livelihoods worth millions.



Several weeks after the disastrous Akosombo Dam spillage, the government is yet to announce any compensation plans for the affected persons who lost properties and farm businesses to the floods.



This according to the Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey is unacceptable while threatening a class action against both the VRA and the state.



The Keta area is one of the many districts affected by the October floods further worsening the devastation they have suffered from tidal waves over the years.



But the Keta MP is optimistic the implementation of the $150m loan facility from the Wold Bank under Phase II of the West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment program approved by Parliament in 2023 will bring a lasting solution to the annual crisis along the coastline.



Meanwhile, some 900 households in the North Tongu and Keta Constituencies which were affected by the Akosombo dam disaster have received relief support from Lions Club International, a non-profit charity organization.



The households received food items such as cooking oil, rice, gari, detergents and water as they grind slowly to their normal life.