Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Keta MP suffers another robbery attack

The Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe has suffered a second robbery attack weeks after he was attacked, beaten and robbed at his residence.



The second attack, happened Sunday dawn when suspected robbers invaded the Rootsenaf Gas filling station belonging to the MP at Satsimadza near Agbozume on the Accra-Aflao road.



A security man at post sustained gunshot wounds while the robbers made away with an amount of GH¢7,000, a pump-action gun and other unspecified items.



According to the MP, the attack was carried using a pistol that was stolen from him last year.



Earlier attack



On December, 11th 2020 the MP was attacked by some unknown gunmen at his Anlo-Afiadenygba residence.



The MP including his parents and siblings were brutalized in that attack huge sums of monies were taken away from him by the thugs.



Following Sunday’s incident, the MP is calling for swift investigations and apprehension of the perpetrators.



He, however, believes the attack could be a targeted one.