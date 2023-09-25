Keta MP holds free eye screening, surgery for constituents

Regional News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has organised a free eye screening exercise and supported corrective surgeries for residents of the Keta Municipality who suffer from mild to total blindness and need surgery to regain their sight.



A total number of 3837 residents were screened for various eye defects.



3374 medications and 1026 corrective lenses were dispensed to assist in correcting the mild eye defects, while 617 acute cases were booked for surgery with 300 surgeries done after a four-day intensive exercise.



The exercise, held at the Keta Municipal Hospital, was a collaborative effort by the MP, Lifetime Wells Vision, and Friends of Eye Centre, two non-governmental Organizations (NGOs), to help people in the municipality, particularly those from the rural communities and the less privileged.



According to the MP, sight is very important in the lives of every individual hence the need for continuous eye screening and correction.



“Without eyes life becomes miserable and so, that is the reason why I need to make sure that my people are well screened and treated for any eye disease,” he said.



Gakpey described the number of young people and children with severe eye problems in the municipality as very alarming and called on stakeholders in the country to collaborate to help eradicate such problems.



Some beneficiaries of the exercise expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for the intervention, promising to make judicious use of the medications and the corrective lenses.