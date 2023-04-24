Keta Health Directorate embarks on COVID19 vaccination campaign

Health News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: GNA

The Keta Municipal Health Directorate in the Volta region has commenced the third round of the Coronavirus vaccination to mitigate its spread in the area.



The five-day exercise which started on Saturday, April 22, is expected to end on Tuesday, April 25.



This was in a letter signed by Dr. Emmanuel Kona, the Keta Municipal Director of Health Services, and copied to Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The statement revealed that only 35.3 percent of the population of 57,973 were vaccinated as of January 2023 in the area.



Madam Dora Kugbonu, the Keta Health Promotion Officer, on her part, disclosed that the USAID-Global Community had decided to support all Municipalities and Districts in the region with Keta being a beneficiary.



“We have embarked on a 5-day intensive sub-National vaccination campaign to increase the coverage of the total number of people vaccinated in the region and the Municipality.”



She said the Health Directorate had deployed trained health workers and community volunteers who would visit schools, churches, markets, lorry stations, homes, and all public places during the exercise.



Madam Kugbonu also mentioned that all persons from 15 years and above as well as pregnant women and lactating mothers are eligible for the vaccine since there were still suspected cases.



“Those with any chronic conditions are also allowed to take part in the Covid vaccination exercise,” she said.



She appealed to the public to cooperate and strictly adhere to the safety protocols for their own safety.



In March 2021, Ghana started a nationwide covid-19 vaccination exercise for persons 15 years of age and above to reduce and control the spread of the virus in the communities.



In the quest to achieve herd immunity, 72 percent of the country’s targeted population was supposed to be vaccinated.



Volta region has targeted a population of 1387537 (72%) whilst only 31 percent were vaccinated as of January 2023.