Keta: Fisherfolks urged to maintain proper and better fishing methods

Regional News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: GNA

Fisherfolks along the coastal belt of the Volta region have been urged to maintain and practise the best forms of fishing methods in the area.



This, according to the Fisheries Association leaders, would help promote and increase productivity to generate more income.



Fosman Doe William, the Volta Regional Chairman of Canoe and Fisheries Gears Owners Association of Ghana (CAFGOAG), in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency to mark this year’s World Fisheries Day, explained that the celebration was special to engage fisherfolk’s on the best forms of fishing.



“World Fisheries Day marked on November 21 every year, gives us the platform to discuss new and better methods of fishing,” he added.



Doe added that the World Fisheries Day was also aimed at discussing problems and challenges fishers faced so as to find possible solutions.



He commended the government for setting up a Small Pelagic Co-Management Committee through which the grievances and other challenges of the Fisherfolks could get to the authorities.



Doe urged the fishers along the coast to get united and abide by the rules and regulations of the Committee to avoid any punishment.



“Fisherfolks should not hesitate to put their challenges before the Committee because that was the only best channel that could help solve their problems.”



The colorful ceremony was attended by Chiefs, Head of Institutions, assembly members, and others.



It was on the theme “Mobilising Fishers’ Support for Ghana’s Fisheries Co-Management.”



The Regional event was held at Keta-Abutiakope within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.