Kenyan President tours Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park with Accra Mayor

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: GNA

Mrs Elisabeth K. T. Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, on Thursday accompanied the Kenyan President, Dr William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto, to tour the iconic Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and pay homage to Nkrumah’s indelible legacy.



The Kenyan president, who was on a three-day State visit to Ghana, was accompanied by a high-powered delegation of ministers and businessmen.



The visit, imbued with historical significance, commenced with a solemn moment of reflection at Freedom Hall, where a State vehicle used by the former President, a vintage Cadillac, made in the United States and secured with bulletproof features in Bulgaria, had been parked.



The Kenyan President later laid a wreath in front of the giant statue of Dr Nkrumah, after which he toured the Mausoleum housing the remains of Dr Nkrumah and his wife Fathia, the museum containing his personal effects, and the audio-visual gallery having publications and pictures showing his life history.



President Ruto also visited the Freedom Wall and the VVIP Lounge to sign the Visitor’s Book.



Speaking after the tour, the Mayor of Accra said the visit provided another opportunity to reflect on the enduring legacy of Kwame Nkrumah and his pivotal role in shaping the course of African history.



“As we walked through the hallowed halls of this historic site, I couldn’t help but reflect on the enduring legacy of Kwame Nkrumah and his pivotal role in shaping the course of African history. His vision of pan-African unity and liberation continues to inspire us all, serving as a guiding light as we navigate the complexities of our modern world,” Mrs Sackey said.



She emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing shared challenges and was hopeful the visit would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange.



She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Kenya, adding that, it was an honour to welcome President Ruto and extend Accra’s hospitality to him and his delegation.



“Together, we can build a brighter future for all Africans, guided by the principles of unity, solidarity, and shared prosperity,” Mrs Sackey added.