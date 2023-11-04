Kennedy Agyapong wins Central Region with over 2,000 margin

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Mr Kennedy Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate, has defeated Mr Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential election race in the Central Region



He pulled 10, 828 votes against the vice president who got 6,159 votes.



Mr Agyapong won with a margin of over 2,000 votes in the Central Region.



Other aspirants Dr Akoto Owusu pulled 47 and Mr Addai Nimo got 38 votes.



In all a total of 17,072 were valid votes with 17,125 votes in the votes.



The Region, however, recorded 53 rejected ballots.



A total of 18,000 delegates were expected to cast their votes in the Region.



The result are votes cumulated from the 23 constituencies in the Region.