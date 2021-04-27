Kennedy Agyapong weeps on live TV over Koforidua court treatment of American woman

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

His tough-talking and animated nature makes it hard for one to imagine him as an emotional being. He often cuts the figure of a cold-hearted person who is rarely pricked by emotional stuff but like every human being, Kennedy Agyapong has a soft side.



That side of him, which he hardly shows came to bare on live TV on Monday, April 26, 2021, after he watched a video of American woman who has been unfairly treated by Ghana’s law.



He couldn't hold his tears and the camera had to be panned from him to allow him pour out.



Why was he weeping



In a video played on the show, a woman who claims to be an American lamented the frustrations she was going through in a Koforidua court over a case involving some people who bought a school from her and are refusing to pay.



In a very emotional outburst, the woman recounted how she came to Ghana and did her best to improve Ghana’s education system but had to relocate to the United States due to her mortgage.



She then sold her school in Ghana to some persons but after paying half of the agreed amount, the buyers have been dragging their feet and the issue has ended up in a Koforidua court.



The woman, amid tears appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter and ensure that justice is served.



She said that the treatment meted out to her by the country’s judicial system has left a bad impression on her and she would not advice anyone in the diaspora to visit Ghana.



Kennedy Agyapong promises to help



The tears eventually dried up and Kennedy Agyapong took to his seat and assured the woman of his support.



Kennedy Agyapong also joined an appeal by the woman for the President to step in the case as it is a matter that is denting Ghana’s image.



“No law defends anybody here. Every time the courts rule against the victims and when you complain they come at you. What the woman has done is going everywhere. She is warning people coming to Ghana. That is a serious damage. She is a stranger so we are cheating her. They even do it to young Ghanaian workers who buy lands. The laws are not working.



“I don’t know how I can get to her but I will give her $5000 to fight her case. We don’t want the image of this country to be destroyed. You can’t convince investors with these things,”, he said.



