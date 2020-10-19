Kennedy Agyapong was my small boy - Kwame Owusu

General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Former Director-General for Ghana Maritime Authority has described his relationship with Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, as a brotherly one.



He said he has known Kennedy Agyapong since he was in the United States adding that he was his “small boy”.



Kennedy Agyapong was one of the few people who defended Kwame Owusu at the time he was bashed by the media for installing 13 air conditioners at his official residence during his tenure.



Kwame Owusu is reported to have spent GH¢1million to renovate and expand a two-bedroom official residence into a four-bedroom house.



In defending Kwame Owusu’s actions, Kennedy Agyapong said he would have done worse if he (Kennedy Agyapong) was in Mr Owusu’s situation.



Describing Kwame Owusu as his good friend, Kennedy Agyapong said reports suggesting he had misappropriated state funds were false.



Aside from that, Kwame Owusu was spotted at the 60th private birthday ceremony of Kennedy Agyapong. It was based on this JoyNews inquired what kind of relationship that was between them.



In answering, Kwame said “Kennedy for a long time, he was my small boy and junior brother. We have been together for so long.”



When asked what keeps their friendship going, he added that “our friendship has been straight, because we are straight forward. Ken is Ken, he is very close for a very long time. He respects me and I also reciprocate.”

