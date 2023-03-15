Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Why are you ruling Ghana with such wicked mindset? – Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

A former Deputy Secretary of the New Patriotic Party in California-USA, Dr Solomon Owusu has berated the Akufo-Addo government over reports of an attempt to collapse the businesses of the party’s flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



According to him, it is becoming apparent that people against the favoured candidate of the president in the party’s upcoming primaries are being victimised.



“President Akufo-Addo, you are now treading on slippery grounds. Now if you are an Alan supporter in government you will be sacked. If you are a businessman and you support Alan they want to collapse your business. Now it has gotten to the point that there is an attempt to collapse the business of Kennedy Agyapong who has helped and supported the party. Why are you not thinking of the thousands of people he has employed?” he stated in a video shared by Oman Channel.



“When banks needed nine billion to survive, you used 20 billion to collapse the banks leaving thousands unemployed. Haven’t you repented from such things after deep thinking? Now you want to collapse the businesses of people including members of your own party. Why is President Akufo-Addo ruling the country with such a wicked mindset?” Dr Owusu questioned.



Kennedy Agyapong in a recent media interview raised allegations of an attempt to collapse his businesses using state agencies such as the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Immigration Service.



The Assin North Member of Parliament alleged that he was being witch-hunted by GRA with respect to two of his major businesses. - a steel plant project he is building and his cold store business.



According to him, such troubles with regulators only started after he announced his flagbearership bid.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has released a statement denying that it is targeting the businesses of the MP.



In a statement released on Monday, March 13, 2023, the GRA clarified that audits of Agyapong's companies were conducted as part of its mandate to ensure adherence to best practices and improve compliance.



