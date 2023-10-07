Kennedy Agyapong threatens to 'rock NPP's boat' if Bawumia wins in Central Region

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

NPP flagbearership hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened the party if Vice President Bawumia wins the Central Region in next month's flagbearership election.



In an interview on Neat FM Friday afternoon, the flagbearership aspirant, who is a Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, said that unless delegates in the region give him a 100% victory, he will show the NPP something if Vice President Bawumia emerges winner in the region.



Visibly angry for no apparent reason, Kennedy Agyapong launched scathing attacks on the Central Region Chairman and his executives, saying "If they fool they will see what will happen in Central Region."



"If Bawumia wins in Central Region, you'll see what will happen in 2024," Kennedy Agyapong said.



'I dare them. I am daring Chairman Kutin and the Regional Executives that if they are men, if they fool, what will happen in Central Region, they should try," he threatened.



"What I will do to them in Central Region, and if they know what is coming, they better give Kennedy Agyapong 100% in Central Region."



The MP also boasted that he is brave and has money to play mischief.



"I am a man. I am not a coward and I have the money to play mischief."



Kennedy Agyapong has this week, been attacking leading members of the NPP. So far, apart from Vice President Bawumia who he has consistently attacked, the flagbearership hopeful has also been attacking NPP stalwarts such as the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and Regional Minister, among other personalities.



