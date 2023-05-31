Kennedy Agyapong takes flagbearership campaign to Muntaka's backyard

Politics of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has taken his campaign to Asawase, whose current Member of Parliament is Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Addressing NPP faithful in the constituency, Agyapong acknowledged that the Asawase Constituency remains a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress but emphasized the importance of the constituency and its potential contribution to the NPP.



"I believe in you, and the reason is that even if we (NPP) do not win here, the numbers that come from Asawase are significant. Unfortunately, that is something we politicians often overlook. Even if we are unable to win the Asawase seat, the number of votes coming from here for the NPP is greater than what comes from my own constituency where I am victorious," the Assin Central lawmaker noted.



Appealing to the delegates for their votes, Agyapong promised to empower and reward party delegates for their dedication if he is elected.



"If you go to Nigeria, you will see party constituency executives with confidence and pride. But as for the NPP, you sit here in Asawase after serving the party all this while, and when it comes to security service recruitment or employment opportunities, you don't get any. Meanwhile, Muntaka, who is the MP and an NDC member, is able to get people recruited into the police and military, while you, who have campaigned for the party, have nothing to show," Agyapong highlighted.



The Asawase seat remains one of the safe seats for the NDC in the NPP's stronghold of the Ashanti Region.



Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, a 5th term MP, recently emerged victorious in the NDC's parliamentary primaries, effectively guaranteeing his sixth term as a member of the legislature.



Kennedy Agyapong, the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is a leading contender in the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries.



He, along with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and other party bigwigs, are in the race to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls.



As part of the electoral process, the party has opened nominations for the contest and is expected to hold the congress on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong, a well-known financier of the party, has been appealing to delegates to support him based on his contributions to the party and the welfare of its members, as well as his plans to improve the country's fortunes as a successful businessman.







