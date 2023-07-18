Kennedy Agyapong's statement implies that Bawumia lacks common sense - NDC Member

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr William Atta Owusu, has said that the interpretation of Kennedy Agyapong's recent ‘common sense’ statement implies that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lacks common sense.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, The NDC communicator said that the only interpretation of the comments by the Assin Central MP is that the vice president is incompetent.



“What Ken was talking about; he wants to tell Ghanaians that Bawumia is incompetent,” he said.



According to him, the incompetence of the vice president demonstrates that he would be unable to effectively manage the country if he is voted into office as the president.



“He is incompetent in the sense that everything he has been saying proves that when you hand over Ghana to him, he will not be able to manage it” he continued.



Dr Atta Owusu further emphasized that since Vice President Bawumia has been working closely with the President, if he truly has something valuable to offer, he should present his suggestions directly to the President.



“The vice president has been working with the president, so, if he has something to offer, he should suggest that to the president,” he added.



It can be recalled that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong said that he will use common sense to govern the country and not strategy.



Ever since the flagbearer hopeful made these statements, many have pointed at the Vice President who is head of the Economic Management Team and in the league to become the flagbearer of the party.



NW/OGB



