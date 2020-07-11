General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong’s next exposé will shake the whole of Africa – NET2 TV host

play videoMP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The host of NET2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show has disclosed that their team led by Assin Central MP, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, will soon release the greatest of all exposés to ever hit the African continent.



According to Mr. Kwaku Annan, men of God in Africa, particularly Ghana who portray themselves as ‘untouchable’ should watch out because all their evil deeds will soon be brought to light.



He established that Ghanaians will be surprised to see many respectable and dignified pastors, footballers, politicians, musicians in Ghana and Africa plunged in the said disclosure.



“Let’s all brace ourselves for the greatest exposé to ever happen. Some great and dirty secrets are about to be revealed. The whole of Ghana and Africa will shake. That day you will call me out of shock. Africa and other parts of the world will shake. Your so-called respectable men of God, footballers, musicians, politicians are about to be exposed,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.



He added that the dubious and evil means by which these people were able to maintain the highest point of fame and power will all be exposed.



Background



Mr. Agyapong who has vowed to expose fake pastors in Ghana seems to have now broadened his scope to deal with people from all spheres.



Using his NET2 TV's 'The Seat Show' which telecasts series of exposés on Ghanaian pastors, the lawmaker seems worried about the activities of these fake pastors and how they are destroying marriages and relationship, practicing occultism and duping their congregation.



Watch the video below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.