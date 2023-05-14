Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearer campaign hits Ashanti Region, meets delegates at KNUST

Politics of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The campaign train of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has made a stop in the party’s biggest stronghold, the Ashanti Region.



According to a video shared by Oman Channel, the Assin Central Member of Parliament held meetings with delegates of the party in the region selling himself and his message as the right choice of flagbearer.



At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) he met with delegates from the Oforikrom Constituency and other constituencies in the region.



His presence at the campus of KNUST was welcomed by residents of the famous Katanga Hall with “jama” songs.



His convoy also moved to the Nhyiaeso Constituency where he was welcomed by members of the party amidst drumming and dancing.



In his trip across the country, Ken Agyapong has sought to impress on delegates of the party to elect him as flagbearer for the 2024 election on the basis of his contribution to the party.



Kennedy Agyapong who is a known financier of the NPP is also promising to lead Ghana towards development and national growth if eventually elected as president.



Watch video of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign in the Ashanti Region below:



