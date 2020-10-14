General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Kennedy Agyapong’s comment about High Court judge scandalous – Godfred Dame tells Supreme Court

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Godfred Dame, a Deputy Attorney-General has described as scandalous comments by Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong on High Court judge.



Dame told the Supreme Court on Wednesday there is no iota of doubt that the comments by the MP on Net2 TV were contemptuous.



He stated that “the word scandalised the court.”



Godfred Dame was arguing before the Supreme Court on why a request filed by Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers to quash the contempt trial at the High Court holds no water and therefore should be dismissed.



The argument being made by Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers is that his outburst was not targeted at Justice Wuntah Wuni of Land Court 12 but rather against a Justice of the High Court at Labour Court 2.



Lawyer Kwame Gyan who is one of Kennedy Agyapong’s legal representatives said that assuming that the comments were directed at Justic Wuni, it will be a breach of the rules of natural justice to have him (Justice Wuni) sit on his own case. Justice Wuni was also accused by lawyer Kwame Gyan of “demonstrating extreme hostility” towards Mr. Agyapong.



These assertions were, however, opposed by Godfred Dame who reasoned that there exists only one High Court in the country and that any justice of the court can sit on any contempt case.



He therefore prayed the court to dismiss the application by Kennedy Agyapong. Godfred Dame's was however not successful in his plea as the five-member Supreme Court panel ruled that a different judge should sit on the matter.



