Kennedy Agyapong's brother picks Naa Torshie Addo as 'perfect' candidate to partner Dr. Bawumia

Ralph Agyapong, who is a legal representative and brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has described Irene Naa Torshie Addo as the ideal female candidate to partner Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December elections.



According to Ralph, the choice of Irene Naa Torshie Addo as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one that he strongly believes would be endorsed by Kennedy Agyapong if the party decides to pick a woman to partner with the NPP flagbearer.



“I am not biased when it comes to the choice of a woman but if you put your ears to the ground, you will hear testimonies about how she receives people who approach her warmly. I know she and my brother (Kennedy Agyapong) may have some minor issues but if you put up a list of the female contenders he will tell you his choice is Irene,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM in an interview.



Among other factors, he noted Irene Naa Torshie’s impeccable human relations and age as some of the traits that will give her an advantage over other potential female candidates.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is yet to pick a running mate ahead of the 2024 general elections.



His potential choices include several male and female party stalwarts including Irene Naa Toeshie Addo who is the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund.



Meanwhile, there is a growing campaign for Dr. Bawumia to settle on a female candidate after his main contender, former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress settled on Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.



However, according to Ralph Agyapong, his party should not be pushed into choosing a female running mate because of the choice made by the opposition.







