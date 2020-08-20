General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong rips Azorka apart, calls him a ‘chicken’

play videoMP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has labelled Chief Sofo Azorka a weak person who only pretends to be strong in public.



Reacting to a video where the NDC Second National Vice-Chairman rallied some youth of the party to “finish” persons collecting data on the party’s supporters in the Savannah Region, Mr Agyapong described him as a toothless bulldog.



“He is a chicken. Looking at this man right here, how strong is he to fight or order for the assassination of someone. He looks like someone who is about to be sacrificed,” Kennedy established.



The MP despite labelling the ‘Azorka boys’ vigilante group leader a weakling also admitted that he shouldn’t be underrated because his steps are carefully planned.



Taking into consideration his claim of Mr Azorka’s threats about the Electoral Commission and how he recently sent out thugs to ‘finish’ persons collecting data on some party’s supporters, Kennedy emphasized that the National Democratic Congress’ dep vice chairman should be closely monitored.



“We don’t have to underestimate them because he and his team always plan their schemes properly before executing them. All the security agencies must be on alert,” he added.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.