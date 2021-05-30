Kennedy Agyapong reveals American show that sharpens his investigative prowess

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed how he came to have an analytical mind with respect to crime.



According to him, years watching an American television programme known as Investigative Discovery (ID) means that he always thinks beyond what he sees.



He made the disclosure on the May 24 edition of the Adinkra Multimedia’s current affairs programme which was focused on the security situation in Ghana.



GhanaWeb monitored part of his comments while addressing the issue of unresolved high-profile crimes in the country.



“Let me share a secret with you, why you think I am very smart in information, it is all down to investigation discovery. I watch ID every second I get. I use all my free time to watch Investigation Discovery,” Agyapong said on an online radio station based in the United States.



He mentioned the Investigative Discovery series when he was speaking about firsthand information he gathered at the home of slain New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker; J. B. Danquah Adu.



Agyapong reiterated that it was through his ID sense that he analyzed the fact that the murderer had to be an insider because the there was only one entry route into the house of the MP, which at the time had a security officer.



On the same show, Agyapong named the alleged murderer of investigative journalist with the Tiger Eye Investigative team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale. He slammed police in Kumasi of shielding the said culprit, one Ansu Gyeabour.



The death of Suale has longed been blamed on Agyapong, who years back, displayed the photo of the journalist on Net2 TV, disclosed where he stayed and tasked whoever met him to beat him because he was a “bad” boy.



Investigation Discovery is an American multinational pay television network which is focused on real life crime documentaries. It is owned by Discovery, Inc. It has a huge reach across the states and in other parts of the world via satellite TV channels.