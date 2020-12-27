Kennedy Agyapong renews ‘Thrilla in Manila’ bout with Amidu

Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has promised to start stripping former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu naked after the swearing in of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand said he has in his possession a lot of damming information against Mr Amidu that he is going to make public.



Kennedy Agyapong cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be cautious of him because he and the late former President Jerry John Rawlings allegedly worked against the Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama from winning the 2020 elections.



He revealed that Mr Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor and purported to be supporting the NDC and John Mahama just because his political God-Father, Jerry John Rawlings was no more alive.



“Let us finish swearing in Akufo-Addo on January 7 and I will start stripping Martin Amidu naked especially the plans he had against NDC,” Mr Agyapong said.



“NDC should be careful with Amidu because he planned with Rawlings to make sure that Mahama loses the election then he Amidu and Zanetor will take over the party,” he said on his television station Net 2.



It is recalled that Mr Amidu and Kennedy Agyapong were engaged in verbal warfare immediately after the former resigned from his post and cited reason that were damning to President Akufo-Addo for his decision.



Mr Agyapong had asked Amidu to produce his health records for assessment.



He explained that the nomination and subsequent approval of him as the Special Prosecutor for the Republic of Ghana was a big trap that was set up by the NDC against the NPP. He alleged that the leadership of the main opposition party knew of the health issues that would have interfered with his work but decided not to make it an issue during his vetting by the appointment committee of Parliament.



If they had raised this particular issue, according to Mr Agyapong, it was most likely that Mr Amidu would have been dropped.



He added that this situation would have saved the government from the embarrassment it is experiencing at the moment following the reasons Mr Amidu cited for his resignation.



Speaking on Net 2 TV, Kennedy Agaypong dared Martin Amidu to “produce his medical records the checks he went to do in Germany”.



“Mahama Ayariga wanted to raise this issue during his vetting but Mahama stopped him from doing that because he was setting a trap for the NPP. Mahama knew a day like this will come where Amidu would turn against the government and that is exactly what has happened.



“Martin Amidu thinks he’s a ‘tin god’. He should bring his medical records from Germany, I dare him. Bring your medical records from Germany to determine if you’re normal,” Kennedy Agyapong charged in a flared-up tone.



He continued: “Ayariga was going to take him on to produce his medical records and explain why he went to Germany [but] Mahama told him to stop. ‘Don’t raise this question at the Appointment Committee’. Mahama advised them not to raise that issue [about] the medical records and it was never brought up because they knew that one [day] this will happen.”



But speaking in an interview with journalist Umaru Sanda Thursday, November 19, Martin Amidu replied him by saying: “The information is coming from a person who has lost credibility as far as truth is concerned.



“Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as someone who lies against anyone who tries to fight corruption.”



He further denied travelling to Germany for medical check-ups.



“I have never been to Germany on any occasion, let alone for medical check-up. His allegations are false. If he has any documents he should produce it.



“He says it is [former] President Mahama who asked Mahama Ayariga not to publish those documents, president Mahama is alive he should speak to out.”





