Kennedy Agyapong lied about Asenso-Boakye - Omanhene

Politics of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: Omanhene Kwabena Asante, Contributor

A presenter at Multimedia Group Ltd, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, has denied speaking to vociferous MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, that the Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama is corrupt.



According to him, he has no knowledge about the claim by Ken Agyapong.



The Assin Central MP, in a viral video at a campaign grounds to solicit votes for his brother, Ralph Agyapong, who is contesting against Asenso-Boakye in the NPP parliamentary primaries of the Bantama constituency, alleged that Francis Asenso-Boakye is corrupt.



Kennedy Agyapong, in the video, alleged that Asenso-Boakye demanded bribes from foreigners during his tenure as a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House.



He further urged the delegates to confirm the allegation with Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom FM .



But the ace presenter in a statement has denied the assertion of Ken Agyapong, describing it as a figment of his imagination•



"I would like to state categorically that, I have not met or spoken to Hon. Agyapong on anything relating to corruption involving Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye. As a matter of fact, I am not aware of any attempt by the former deputy Chief of Staff to solicit bribes from any foreigner(s).



The public is advised to disregard any such allegation from the Assin Central MP in which my name is mentioned,” the statement noted.