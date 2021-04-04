Kennedy Agyapong levels serious allegations against Korle Bu officials

General News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Assin Central Member of Parliament Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that Health Workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are known for stealing medical supplies to their hospital.



According to him, most of the Doctors at the health facility run private hospitals and as a result, they steal medical supplies provided by the state to some of these facilities so that they can sell them at exorbitant rates.



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on Accra-based Net2TV on a show titled “Attitude” said “as a speak to you, health professionals at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital steal medical supplies to the hospital. They take the supplies and sell them at across. This is not done by only the health workers, managers are included”.



He indicated that what’s sickening in the health sector is the fact that the Doctor while you are at Korle Bu will recommend you to his private instead of ensuring that you’re doing well.



Speaking on his experience at the 37 Military Hospital in early 2000, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said although he had an appendix, the doctors in Ghana could not detect what was wrong with him so he had to fly out of the country to the United States of America where he was given medical care.



He exposed one Dr. Serebour at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital saying “my son according to Dr. Serebour had a hole in heart but I said I wanted a second opinion so I will rather fly into America because he was born there. When we went to America, the Doctors there were laughing. They said my son does not have a hole in heart and that it will close”.



