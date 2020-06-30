General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Kennedy Agyapong is the most abusive politician – MWFA survey reveals

The Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA’s) election 2020 campaign language monitoring project has found Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as the most abusive politician for the month of June.



According to the report, the maverick politician who was found to be the most abusive among all the other individuals cited during the monitoring period, also made unsubstantiated allegations, threats and expressions calling for confrontation.



“He singlehandedly made eleven out of the 51 indecent expressions recorded during the monitoring period”, the report published on the MFWA website revealed.



Two other lawmakers cited in the report include; NDC MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akando; and NPP MP for Manhyia North, Collins O. Amankwah for making insulting and offensive comments on the radio.



The monitoring report also names the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi; the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Nana Boakye (Nana B); the Flagbearer of the United Freedom Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, and some party officials at the regional level for making unsubstantiated allegations and other indecent expressions on the radio.



Overall, officials and affiliates of the NDC recorded the highest number (17) of indecent expressions, closely followed by their counterparts in the NPP with 15 incidents. The other political parties whose affiliates were cited are the UFP with two indecent expressions and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) with one incident.



Regarding the radio stations on which the indecent expressions were recorded, Accra-based Oman FM recorded the highest number (16) of indecent expressions mainly on its National Agenda programme. Power FM, also based in Accra, followed with 10 indecent expressions all of which were recorded on the station’s Inside Politics programme.



The host of the Inside Politics programme on Power FM, Mugaabe Maase, was also found to have used the highest number of indecent expressions among the hosts of radio programmes that were monitored. Eleven other radio stations were also cited in the report.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.