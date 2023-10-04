Kennedy Agyapong is a refined JJ Rawlings – Team member

Politics of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Head of Research of the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Silas Asiedu, has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant as a refined Jerry John Rawlings.



He argues the NPP man has the right leadership attitude and skill to make Ghana work again, after the disappointment exhibited by the current crop of political leaders in the country.



Mr. Asiedu was speaking on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea with Show host Julius Caesar Anadem while touting the leadership qualities of Kennedy Agyapong ahead of the NPP November 4th flagbearership race.



“People don’t understand Ken and say all kinds of things about him. He is a firm and strategic forward leader. I dare say he is a refined JJ Rawlings, very pragmatic.



“Rawlings was raw with attitude, but Ken has a proven track record with the business he has set up and continues to set up. The people love Ken for how impactful he is with his contribution to the counter, not just the NPP” he noted.



“Ken is the leader we need in Ghana today after all the disappointments around, it is not about partisan politics anymore but it’s about the development of this country and the fulfilment of promises and opportunities for the youth”, he touted his political credentials.



Mr. Asiedu noted that, come November 4th, Mr. Agyapong will surprise a lot of people in the upcoming elections.



”I am a researcher and from the figures we are dealing with, Ken will shock many. He will emerge as the winner of the race with some 70%. We have worked and it’s no fluke he says the Zongos are going to vote for him”



“He is the man of the people and the man Ghana needs today,” he said.



