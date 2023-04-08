Kennedy Agyapong gives breakdown of 727 cars he has purchased for NPP since 1996

Politics of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been selling his candidature to delegates of the party ahead of the its November 4 primaries.



As part of his campaign, the Assin Central Member of Parliament has been highlighting his contributions to the party since its inception.



In a video shared by Oman Channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Kennedy Agyapong while speaking to members of the party in the Ayawaso East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, listed a total 727 cars he has financed for the party since 1994.



“In 1996 I had gone broke and so I couldn’t help much but I gave NPP 15 pickups. In the year 2000, I gave 50 pickups. In the year 2004 together with Mr Oppong Bio we gave 100 pickups. In the year 2008, myself and Mr Oppong Bio gave the party 245 brand new Tata pickups and also gave the party 77 Russian trucks in addition” he said.



In addition to that the MP said he also purchased 240 pickups for the party in 2016.



Aside the purchase of cars, Kennedy Agyapong who is a known financier cited various instances where came through for the NPP in terms of monetary support and other resources.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, beyond his contributions to the party, he remains the only viable candidate to win the party power in 2024 amongst the host of flagbearer hopefuls.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to hold a primary to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election.







GA/SARA